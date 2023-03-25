Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 24

Days after heavy rain and winds damaged wheat crop, which was ready for harvesting, in Patiala, the district again witnessed rainfall today. It led to a dip in temperature and kept farmers on their toes.

The Met department said the region witnessed 3 mm rainfall.

A farmer said, “The rainfall accompanied by winds in the past few days had already damaged a considerable portion of our crops. We will have to register major losses in case it rains again.”

A farmer from Nabha said, “The rainwater accumulated in the fields had already affected the crop. We are forced to harvest it.”

The minimum temperature in the district was recorded at 16°C while the maximum was at 27.7°C.

Farmers said strong winds had flattened the crops, which could be damaged in case it rained in the coming days.

Harinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Patiala, said the region received minimal rainfall on Friday. “The previous spells of rain had already damaged the crops. We have sent reports regarding the same to the department.”