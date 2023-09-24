Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 23

Heavy rainfall for a couple of hours in the morning today exposed the municipal corporation’s functioning with several areas facing flood-like situation.

The road from Police Lines to Tripuri, Leela Bhawan road connecting the level crossings 22 and 23, AC Market, Phulkian Enclave and Model Town were among areas affected by the downpour.

Rainwater collected on the roads, damaging cars, and also entered houses in residential areas on the road from Police Lines to Tripuri. Waterlogging led to chaos on the roads, including the one outside the newly inaugurated bus terminal.

Residents complained of waterlogging on roads and raised questions over the poor drainage system. “The city faces the same issue after every spell of rain. The city administration and the municipal corporation have failed to improve the drainage system,” said Arjesh Kumar, a resident.

The corporation claimed that it cleaned sewer lines on a regular basis. Meanwhile, senior MC officials said arrangements were made to remove rainwater from various areas.