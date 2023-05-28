Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

The city was left inundated after early morning showers today. The downpour left various areas, including Lehal Colony, Leela Bhawan, those adjoining Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Police Lines, Tripuri and Model Town, waterlogged.

In fact, parts of roads in the Model Town area became inaccessible due to waterlogging while influx of vehicles in the Leela Bhawan area led to traffic bottlenecks.

In many parts of the city, sewer lines were blocked. Municipal Corporation officials had to work overtime to clear the blockages caused due to the heavy rain. With more rain predicted for the next two days, residents of many low lying areas are worried about sewage waste getting spilled around their houses.

“Every time it rains, the sewage waste accumulates on the roads and streets, leading to foul smell in the area. MC officials clean the lines, but even a little spell of rain again blocks the sewerage system. A permanent solution to the problem is needed,” a resident said.

Residents also questioned the efficacy of the sewerage system in the wake of a dairy shifting project that has been lying in a limbo. A resident said, “The dairy waste dumped in sewer lines blocks the rainwater and sewage flow of the entire city. The government has failed to shift dairy farmers to locations outside the city despite having spent huge funds on the development of a site for the purpose.”

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said they have already written to the state government, demanding swift action in shifting the dairy farmers. “We are also taking our suction machines to areas that complain of sewerage problems,” an MC official said.