Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Patiala, May 27
The city was left inundated after early morning showers today. The downpour left various areas, including Lehal Colony, Leela Bhawan, those adjoining Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Police Lines, Tripuri and Model Town, waterlogged.
In fact, parts of roads in the Model Town area became inaccessible due to waterlogging while influx of vehicles in the Leela Bhawan area led to traffic bottlenecks.
In many parts of the city, sewer lines were blocked. Municipal Corporation officials had to work overtime to clear the blockages caused due to the heavy rain. With more rain predicted for the next two days, residents of many low lying areas are worried about sewage waste getting spilled around their houses.
“Every time it rains, the sewage waste accumulates on the roads and streets, leading to foul smell in the area. MC officials clean the lines, but even a little spell of rain again blocks the sewerage system. A permanent solution to the problem is needed,” a resident said.
Residents also questioned the efficacy of the sewerage system in the wake of a dairy shifting project that has been lying in a limbo. A resident said, “The dairy waste dumped in sewer lines blocks the rainwater and sewage flow of the entire city. The government has failed to shift dairy farmers to locations outside the city despite having spent huge funds on the development of a site for the purpose.”
Officials of the Municipal Corporation said they have already written to the state government, demanding swift action in shifting the dairy farmers. “We are also taking our suction machines to areas that complain of sewerage problems,” an MC official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott
Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...
In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building
PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday
Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...
Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit
Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...