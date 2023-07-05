Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 4

The rainfall that lashed the city today brought relief from the sweltering heat and also led to a dip in temperatures in the region. While various areas of the city were left inundated, others witnessed power outages for hours due to the downpour.

Areas, including Nabha Gate, Chhoti Baradari, book market, Anardana Chowk, Model Town, Tripuri main market and Lehal, among others got waterlogged, thus, making it difficult for people to commute.

A number of areas in the city as well as outside it also witnessed power outages for a few hours. The power supply was restored only by 6pm in the areas.

The Meteorological Department said the region received 25 mm rainfall. Areas in the district received rainfall in the morning as well as in the evening. The region also recorded a maximum temperature of 35° Celsius.

Residents said though the Municipal Corporation has carried out initiatives to ensure proper flow of rainwater, various areas in the city still witnessed waterlogging.

Officials in the corporation said the stagnant water was cleared within hours of the downpour.