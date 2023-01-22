Rajindra docs perform rare surgery

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 21

A surgical team at Government Rajindra Hospital here has successfully performed a rare abdominal surgery.

The team of doctors, lead by Dr (Prof) HS Rekhi, also the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, operated upon a 17-year-old girl who had developed a large complex cystic mass in her spleen. The girl had severe pain and was unable to sleep as the mass was compressing upon the viscera and structures.

Dr Rekhi said, “The girl was in despair. The mass, around 8-9 kg on removal, had displaced most of the splenic tissues and as such the whole of it was removed alongside the spleen. The girl is recovering well.”

The team of doctors who treated the patient included Dr Sudesh Partap, Gurjot Singh and Dr Tripat Kaur (anaesthesia).

“Such cases are extremely rare. The mass had increased suddenly over the past two months. With such a large size, the patient can present with a variety of features due to compression of the surrounding organs,” said Dr Rekhi.

“Also, there may be a sudden rupture, leading to massive blood loss or even death. The surgery was the need of the hour and at this hospital, we are performing such complex and rare surgeries,” said Dr Sudesh.

The girl’s father said, “We had gone through a tough couple of months or so during which we had run from pillar to post at various private hospitals, but no one was willing to proceed with the treatment. The team of doctors at Rajindra Hospital was very forthcoming in helping our child. The care and compassion of the team has been excellent.”