Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala, December 30
Voting to 12 posts, including that of president and vice-president, was held at Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club on Saturday.
In all, 12 candidates each from two groups —United Progressive Group and Gymkhana Goodwill Group — were in the fray. There are five posts of office-bearers and seven of executive members. While the total number of members are 2,800. The counting of votes will be done on Sunday. Incumbent United Progressive Group’s Deepak Kampani is up against Sukhdip Singh Boparai of Gymkhana Goodwill Group for the post of president. A day before the elections, extensive activity was witnessed in both the camps. From dinner diplomacy to social media campaigns, both sides left no stone unturned, to persuade voters.
