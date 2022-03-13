Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 12

A day after the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital authorities directed the staff and doctors to be punctual to improve patient care, the Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association (PSMDTA) today termed it as ‘defamatory’ and unwanted.

The association said the order had demoralised faculty members. The order has given a wrong message to poor patients that doctors are not patient-friendly, the association alleged.

Dr Diwan Singh Bhullar, president, PSMDTA, said, “The order by the Director-Principal has given a wrong message. The orders are being taken as if every faculty member is showing laxity.”

Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital authorities yesterday issued order to their doctors and other staff to conduct laboratory tests of patients from the hospital lab, be sympathetic towards patients and stay on duty during OPD hours.

Dr Bhullar said that college authorities instead of identifying black sheep had targeted the whole faculty evidently out of fear from the incoming government.

The association said, “It is not the duty of the doctors sitting in OPDs to check outsiders operating in the hospital premises directing patients for getting the investigations and tests done from the recommended private laboratories and hospitals.”

The unholy nexus between doctors of the hospital and private labs and chemists has time and again been reported. Some of the doctors fleece poor patients by referring them to the private labs.