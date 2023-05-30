Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 29

Doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital added another feather to their caps their team by removing skull base tumour from a patient.

ENT experts Professor Sanjeev Bhagat (Head) and Dr Vishav Yadav (Assistant Professor) successfully operated on 9x9 cm skull base tumour in a 45-year-old patient.

The tumour was huge and occupied the left side of the patient’s face below the skull base and extending to mouth and pushing the cheek outside.

Divulging the details, Prof Bhagat said the highly complex surgery took almost four hours to complete. “The patient is recovering well and will be discharged soon. He is expected to resume his daily routine work in another 10 days. Anaesthesia doctors, Prof Pramod Kumar (Head) and Dr Gurjeet Gandhi, took care of the anaesthesia part,” he said.

Medical Superintendent Dr HS Rekhi said, “Rajindra Hospital is now well equipped to carry out such complex surgeries. Patients from all over Punjab are travelling to the hospital for all kinds of advanced surgeries in ENT.”

Director-Principal of Rajindra Medical College and Hospital Dr Rajan Singla congratulated the team on accomplishing this feat.