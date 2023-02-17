Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

The city’s iconic Rajindra Lake that was rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 5.04 crore, has been lying neglected for a while now. Even though the Public Works Department (PWD) had worked on its beautification last year, the lake has failed to become an attraction point for visitors. The lake’s maintenance is also overdue.

The rejuvenation project was started in 2020 and was carried out during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government. The Captain Amarinder Singh-led government had spent Rs 5.04 crore on the project, which included strengthening its boundary wall, creating a walkway, cleaning its water bed and installation of water fountains, among others. The works were carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), Department of Water Resources and Department of Horticulture.

The Deputy Commissioner had visited the lake in May last year and directed PWD and Municipal Corporation officials to carry out works for the lake’s upkeep. The Patiala Industries Association had promised its support for hoisting the Tricolour at the site and regular cleaning of the lake.

A resident said, “Even the division of work among different departments has failed to pave the way for the final work. The lake is still lying neglected.”

In August last year, the MC during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee, had decided to allow functioning of a restaurant, a coffee house and a boating club on the premises of the lake. It said it would seek proposals from private firms to manage and run a vegetarian eatery and a coffee shop there, but the work was not carried out.

Later in December, the MC decided to make an additional discharge point (exit) for the lake water. It had prepared a project and submitted it to the Department of Local Government, which was then taken up during a meeting of the State Level Technical Committee (SLTC).

MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Chopra said, “The matter was discussed during the SLTC meeting, where it was decided that the final correction works would be carried out by the PWD, which had done the original rejuvenation work.”

Piyush Aggarwal, XEN, PWD, said his office had not received any communication about the work. “Officials of the Municipal Corporation may be aware of the project,” he said.