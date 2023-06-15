Rajpura CIA Staff incharge among three held for graft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 14

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed the incharge of CIA Staff, Rajpura, along with two other police officials for demanding and accepting bribe from a hotelier.

The suspects have been identified as Inspector Rakesh Kumar, the incharge, Head Constable Kuldeep Singh and Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Kuldeep Singh.

The Vigilance spokesperson said the suspects were arrested on a complaint of Tejinderpal Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Rajpura, who ran a hotel by the name Canadian Guest House at Rajpura.

The spokesperson added that the complainant approached the VB Flying Squad -1 police station at Mohali and stated that Inspector Rakesh Kumar had demanded Rs 15,000 per month as a bribe to allow him run his hotel business smoothly.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and allegedly caught Head Constable Kuldeep Singh red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 on behalf of Inspector Rakesh Kumar from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. PHG Kuldeep Singh was accompanying the Head Constable.

A case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the three suspects at the VB Flying Squad-1 police station in Mohali.

Further investigation in the case is underway.