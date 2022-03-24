Rajpura girl adjudged third

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 23

Shalini, a resident of Rajpura, here, was adjudged third in the senior women category of the North India Powerlifting Championship held in Faridabad, Haryana, from March 20 to 22.

The 26-year-old girl participated in the 63-kg category. She was the only one to have won a place in the final list (women category) from Punjab.

Shalini said: “Participants from seven states took part in the championship. I came third in the category. A participant from Delhi was adjudged first and another one from UP stood second. Now, I will participate in the Federation Cup, which is expected to take place in June.”