Rajpura girl adjudged third

Patiala, March 23
Shalini, a resident of Rajpura, here, was adjudged third in the senior women category of the North India Powerlifting Championship held in Faridabad, Haryana, from March 20 to 22.
The 26-year-old girl participated in the 63-kg category. She was the only one to have won a place in the final list (women category) from Punjab.
Shalini said: “Participants from seven states took part in the championship. I came third in the category. A participant from Delhi was adjudged first and another one from UP stood second. Now, I will participate in the Federation Cup, which is expected to take place in June.”
