Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 11

A Rajpura resident, identified as Ramesh Sharma, allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance here this morning. The police have recovered a suicide note.

Sharma had blamed a few people, including a former MLA and his son, for mentally harassing him by implicating him in false police cases.

In a video, which is making rounds on social media, the victim alleged that the MLA and his son started harassing him after he refused to give them monthly extortion amounts.

What suicide note says Ramesh Sharma in a suicide note accused former MLA Hardyal Kamboj and his son Nirbhay Singh Kamboj and others of mental harassment

In a video on the social media, the victim claimed he had been implicated in false cases for refusing to give them a monthly protection money

The police said they have booked those whose names had figured in the suicide note and the viral video

Hours after the suicide, the police booked Hardyal Kamboj and his son, Nirbhay Singh Kamboj, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

The other suspects in the case are Sanjeev Garg, Avtar Singh, Luvkesh Kapoor and Bhupinder Kapoor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajpura, said, “We have booked everyone, who have been referred to in the suicide note and the video. The body has been handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination.”

Meanwhile, Rajpura MLA, Neena Mittal, after meeting the wife of the deceased, said, “We have assured the family members of justice. Police officials are on the job to nab the suspects.”