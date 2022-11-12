Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Patiala, November 11
A Rajpura resident, identified as Ramesh Sharma, allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance here this morning. The police have recovered a suicide note.
Sharma had blamed a few people, including a former MLA and his son, for mentally harassing him by implicating him in false police cases.
In a video, which is making rounds on social media, the victim alleged that the MLA and his son started harassing him after he refused to give them monthly extortion amounts.
What suicide note says
- Ramesh Sharma in a suicide note accused former MLA Hardyal Kamboj and his son Nirbhay Singh Kamboj and others of mental harassment
- In a video on the social media, the victim claimed he had been implicated in false cases for refusing to give them a monthly protection money
- The police said they have booked those whose names had figured in the suicide note and the viral video
Hours after the suicide, the police booked Hardyal Kamboj and his son, Nirbhay Singh Kamboj, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.
The other suspects in the case are Sanjeev Garg, Avtar Singh, Luvkesh Kapoor and Bhupinder Kapoor.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajpura, said, “We have booked everyone, who have been referred to in the suicide note and the video. The body has been handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination.”
Meanwhile, Rajpura MLA, Neena Mittal, after meeting the wife of the deceased, said, “We have assured the family members of justice. Police officials are on the job to nab the suspects.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius