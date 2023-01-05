Rajpura plant logs 300 days of stable operations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 4

Nabha Power Limited (NPL), supercritical thermal power plant at Rajpura, added yet another feather in its cap by achieving 300 days of uninterrupted and stable operation of its Unit-II on January 3, 2023.

The previous record for maximum continuous running of any unit at Nabha Power was 183 days. During this period, the unit operated at an average plant load factor (PLF) of 93.10 per cent, while generating 4,692.32 million units.

Commenting on the achievement, SK Narang, Chief Executive of Nabha Power, said, “The uninterrupted operation of the unit is a result of best-in-class operations and maintenance practices, which have been institutionalised at the power plant to improve the reliability and efficiency of the units.