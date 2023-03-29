Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

In order to give a facelift to Rajpura, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today approved several developmental projects, including a sports stadium, Aam Aadmi Clinic, yoga facility and others to be completed in the coming days.

While chairing a meeting of PEPSU Townships Development Board at his Chandigarh office, the CM said, “The historic town of Rajpura will be spruced up to restore its glory.” He said the budget of the board had been approved, wherein an income of Rs 19.32 crore and expenditure of Rs 7.19 crore had been estimated.

For the beautification of the town, the board has also approved the development of a stadium (in an area of around seven acre) in Rajpura town and a park (in an area of around seven kanal) in Rajpura city, Mann added.

The CM said in order to streamline the functioning, an Executive Committee of the board will be formed. He said the committee will be headed by Financial Commissioner Revenue.

Mann added that a road in the Ganesh Nagar area with an estimated cost of Rs 84 lakh had also been approved to facilitate the area residents. Construction of a dharamshala over an area of 585 square yards in the slum areas at Old Mirch Mandi has also been approved, he said.

The CM said the state government was committed to holistic development of Rajpura and no stone would be left unturned for the cause.

He said, “These developmental works would be given top priority. Quality checks of these works will be ensured at regular intervals.”