Ramanpreet Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bablu declared best athletes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

Bablu, Ramanpreet Singh and Navjot Kaur were adjudged best athletes in the boys and girls category in the 145th annual sports meet of Government Mohindra College.

As many as 300 students participated in various events. Dr Simrat Kaur, college principal, said sound mind nurtures in a sound body. Dr Bahadur Singh, head, physical education department, read out the annual sports report of the students. He said, “If we adopt sportsman spirit in our life, we would be better equipped to face all the challenges in life.”

In valedictory function, Dr Tarlok Singh Sandhu, Olympian, graced the evening session. He said students should abstain from taking drugs and should go to grounds to channelise their energy.