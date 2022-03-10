Rare surgery performed at city hospital

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 9

Doctors at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital today performed a rare percutaneous herbert screw fixation surgery by inserting implants through skin avoiding a large incision.

Orthopaedic surgeons said Sheerpal (35), a poor patient from Uttar Pradesh, was suffering from calcaneum (ankle) and scaphoid (wrist) injuries and reached the hospital four days ago. Due to poor financial condition of the patient, Dr Sanjeev Arora and Dr Dilmohan performed the surgery free of cost.

Dr Sanjeev Arora said percutaneous herbert screw fixation was a technique wherein a surgeon inserts herbert screw through a guidewire under fluoroscopy images without any cuts and damage to the injured parts. He said, “There is no blood loss and early rehabilitation with this technique. In the private hospital, the surgery costs around Rs 50,000, however, we did it for free.” He said as the wrist had 10 small bones, therefore, it was a sort of challenge to perform with precision. He said they would also perform similar surgery on the patient’s ankle in the next few days. —