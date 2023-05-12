Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 11

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to re-conduct the exam for recruitment of 78 naib tehsildars in the state on June 18. The PPSC in its fresh notification has stated that the exam will now be conducted in two languages — Punjabi and English.

The exam for the recruitment was conducted a year ago on May 22. The question paper was set only in English. The applicants claimed the examination should have been conducted in English as well as Punjabi. They then approached the High Court regarding the matter.

However, the PPSC released the result in October 2022. Following this, allegations of mass cheating came to the fore. The exam was then cancelled after an inquiry.

PPSC in its fresh notification stated that it has decided to re-conduct the competitive examination tentatively scheduled to be held on June 18 in both English and Punjabi.

As per the PPSC’s previous notification, it did not accept any fresh applications for the exam and only the previously filed applications will be accepted.

Applicants approached High Court

The exam for the recruitment was conducted on May 22 last year. The question paper was set only in English. The applicants claimed the examination should have been conducted in English as well as Punjabi. They then approached the High Court regarding the matter. However, the exam was cancelled after mass cheating came to the fore.