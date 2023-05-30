Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 29

The state government has announced that farmers, who adopt direct sowing of paddy, will be given subsidy/incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre.

While addressing a seminar at Adampur village to motivate farmers for direct sowing of paddy, Kulwinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “It is mandatory for farmers to register on the portal —https://agrimachinerypb.com — to get Rs 1,500 per acre for direct sowing of paddy.” He said the registration could be done from May 22 to June 25.

He said the Agriculture Department was organising block and village level training camps to bring maximum area under direct sowing of paddy to maintain the level of the groundwater.

The Chief Agriculture Officer said the only purpose of direct sowing of paddy was to prevent the land from becoming barren by using water sparingly.

Jatinder Singh, Deputy Project Director, briefed farmers about making soil health cards by conducting soil and water tests. He gave them advice on using fertilisers in a proper quantity as per the recommendation of Punjab Agricultural University.

He also apprised the farmers about various schemes running under the Department of Agriculture and appealed to them to adopt direct sowing of paddy and crop diversification.