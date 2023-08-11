Relaying roads, setting up solar plants in works

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 10

The authorities will soon start the construction of roads in the city. Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh today held a meeting with representatives of local bodies and MLAs to discuss the pending works.

Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, who was also present, said apart from the construction of roads, the installation of solar power plants would also be done in the city. The meeting was also attended by Ghanaur MLA Gurlal Ghanaur, Lehragaga MLA Varinder Goyal and MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal.

The department will carry out the work of relaying roads in Ward No. 1, Ablowal, and streets in Guru Tegh Bahadur Colony, Amar Darshan Colony, Sular Ward No. 33, Karkhas Mohalla, Arora Mohalla, Safabadi Gate and Puri Road. Roads in Teg Colony, Dhiru Nagar Ward No. 36, Sanouri Adda, Mirch Mandi, Suigaran Mohalla Ward No. 41 and Moranwali Gali Ward No. 42 will also be constructed.

Also on the cards is the construction of roads and streets at Gher Sodhian, Sadar Bazar, Arna Barna Chowk, Samsher Singh Mohalla of Ward No. 46, Lal Bagh Ward No. 49, Nihal Bagh Ward No. 52, Manshahia Colony, Sewak Colony, Ward Nos. 54, 55, 58 and 59 along with Bharat Nagar, Sigligar Basti and Bazigar Basti.

Besides, the department will set up a 500 kilowatt solar power plant to run the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Shermajra village. Kohli said a 50 kilowatt solar plant would be set up at the city’s cremation ground.