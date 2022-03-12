Release pension on time, demands panel

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

The Punjabi University Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee today held a protest outside the office of Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and demanded timely payment of pension. The retired teaching and non-teaching officials said they would hold regular protest from Monday if the issue was not resolved.

Dr Jagbir Singh, president of the committee, said they had been demanding timely release of the pension. “The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also issued the same orders, but the university is not following them. They even release the employees’ salaries before releasing the pensions”, he said.

He said the retirees, many of them in their 80s, held a protest outside the Vice Chancellor’s office. “The university has now released the pensions of some of the employees but we will now hold regular protests on the campus from Monday. All pensioners will reach the campus and participate in the protest from Monday”, he said.