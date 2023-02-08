Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in Patiala. With this, Reliance Jio has become the first and only operator to launch 5G services in Patiala. Jio users will be given a welcome offer to experience unlimited data of up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

“Jio’s True 5G network covers all important localities and areas, including educational and coaching institutes, malls and markets, residential areas, hospitals, government buildings, commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, roads and highways etc. Jio is the only operator which is rolling out its 5G services at a rapid pace across Punjab to provide transformational benefits of technology to Jio users,” a spokesperson for the company said.