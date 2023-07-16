Our Correspondent

Patiala: Members of Dera Sacha Sauda organised a medical and relief camp for flood-affected residents of the Khanauri and Shutrana areas. The dera members, under the banner of Shah Satnam ji Green S Welfare Force Wing, provided relief material to residents of Ghulahar, Noorpur, Jogewal and Hotipur villages. They said they are providing relief material including drinking water, medicines, food packets, uncooked food, milk and other dairy products to residents of the affected villages. TNS

Implement OROP: Ex-servicemen

Fatehgarh Sahib: Former soldiers on Saturday demanded immediate implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. During a meeting, members of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association discussed the difficulties being faced by them. Captain RS Grewal (retd) said additional pension should be given at the rate of 5% after 65 years, 10% after 70 years, 15% after 75 years and 20% after 80 years. He said outstanding instalments of DA should be paid to ex-servicemen.

