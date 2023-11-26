Remove encroachments, ensure canal water utilisation: Minister

Patiala, November 25
While presiding over a meeting with officials from the Irrigation and Agriculture Department here, Minister of Water Resources Chetan Singh Jauramajra directed officials to remove encroachments on the department’s land and ensure full utilisation of canal water for irrigation purposes. Jauramajra said that while heading a meeting with officials from the irrigation and agriculture departments in Patiala.
He directed officials to conduct field visits every month. He emphasised that the details of their work should be documented and officials should not rely excessively on their subordinates. He urged farmers to seek support from the department for irrigating their land with canal water, ensuring proper and judicious use of water resources.
Officials present at the meeting included Sukhjeet Singh Bhullar, supervising engineer from B Circle Patiala; Manoj Bansal from Water Release; Gagandeep Singh Gill, executive engineer from Canal and Ground Water; Navreet Singh Ghuman from Lahil Mandal; Sandeep Mangat from BML; and Rajinder Ghai, executive engineer from Water Release, among others.
