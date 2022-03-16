Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to encroachments on the Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road in Patiala district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

The office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) has suggested removal of encroachments on public land on the Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road, which is a cause of inconvenience for commuters. This has been decided after the Kasba Rurki gram panchayat passed a resolution against encroachments and decided to get these removed through the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Encroachments on the Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road in Patiala district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Residents said the Kasba Rurki gram panchayat in the Sanour block had passed a resolution against encroachment in October 2021. The resolution was sent to the offices of the PWD and the Deputy Commissioner. It was later marked to the DDPO, Patiala.

The residents said shops had been constructed by encroaching upon the road.

“The width of the road as per documents is 55 feet. Shops have been constructed on both sides of the road. The PWD had recently installed tiles here, but the encroachments were not removed. It leads to traffic jams as heavy vehicles get stuck here,” Narinderpal Singh, a resident, said.

The residents said to avoid toll tax at the Dhareri Jattan and Shambhu toll plazas, heavy vehicles coming from Shambhu enter through the Ghanaur area and reach Patiala.

“These vehicles get stuck on the road due to lack of enough turning radius,” they said.

Roop Singh, DDPO Patiala, said: “I have sent suggestions to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to initiate action against encroachments. A copy of the same will be sent to the Public Works Department as well.”

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

'Women in sexy clothes useless?' Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

'Women in sexy clothes useless?' Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says 'Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai' as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says 'Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai' as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

'Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth', Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over
Chandigarh

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM

10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...

Ambala IAF officers to join missile probe

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...

'New variant emerging', experts advise caution

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...

Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Srinagar

Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Srinagar

Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees 'punish' SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today; list of vaccination centres inside

Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

'Will eradicate drug problem, take steps for rehabilitation of addicts'

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Cong, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Take action against 'drunk' SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Take action against 'drunk' SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Punjabi University Patiala's retired staff end protest