Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

The office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) has suggested removal of encroachments on public land on the Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road, which is a cause of inconvenience for commuters. This has been decided after the Kasba Rurki gram panchayat passed a resolution against encroachments and decided to get these removed through the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Encroachments on the Kasba Rurki-Ghanaur road in Patiala district on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Residents said the Kasba Rurki gram panchayat in the Sanour block had passed a resolution against encroachment in October 2021. The resolution was sent to the offices of the PWD and the Deputy Commissioner. It was later marked to the DDPO, Patiala.

The residents said shops had been constructed by encroaching upon the road.

“The width of the road as per documents is 55 feet. Shops have been constructed on both sides of the road. The PWD had recently installed tiles here, but the encroachments were not removed. It leads to traffic jams as heavy vehicles get stuck here,” Narinderpal Singh, a resident, said.

The residents said to avoid toll tax at the Dhareri Jattan and Shambhu toll plazas, heavy vehicles coming from Shambhu enter through the Ghanaur area and reach Patiala.

“These vehicles get stuck on the road due to lack of enough turning radius,” they said.

Roop Singh, DDPO Patiala, said: “I have sent suggestions to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to initiate action against encroachments. A copy of the same will be sent to the Public Works Department as well.”