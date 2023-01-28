 Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district : The Tribune India

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, ADGP Nageshwar Rao & STF’s Asst Station Officer Pyara Singh honoured

Children during the Republic Day celebrations at Polo Ground in Patiala. Photos: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 27

The Republic Day celebrations were held at Raja Bhalinder Singh Sports Complex Polo Ground here on Thursday. Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities, unfurled the Tricolour. The celebrations were also held in many other places, including the PSPCL office, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Police DAV Public School, PPS Nabha and Punjabi University.

Minister Baljit Kaur honours Padma Shri Rattan Singh in Patiala.

A total of 10 marching contingents, including the district police, Home Guards, NCC air wing, army wing and girls’battalion, scouts and girl guides, participated in the celebrations.

Baljit Kaur said the Aam Aadmi Party government had majorly focused to improve Patiala’s infrastructure.

She said Punjab was taking strides in the field of electricity, agriculture, health, education, law and order, civil services, infrastructure, urban development, all-round development of villages, removal of encroachments from panchayat lands, creation of investment-friendly environment and industry. She also discussed the achievements of her departments.

For the first time ever, students of Vani Integrated School for Hearing Impaired sung the national anthem in sign language while experts also showed gymnastics and other acrobats.

Divisional Commissioner Arun Sekhri, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, SSP Varun Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

Honour for scholar

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, an eminent scholar in the field of Literature and Education, has been chosen for the Padma Shri award, was also honoured on the occasion. He was joined by his family members. The minister also honoured ADGP Nageshwar Rao and STF’s Assistant Station Officer Pyara Singh who were selected for the President’s Award .

Ambedkar’s contributions discussed at open varsity

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSOU) celebrated the 74th Republic Day on its campus. VC Karamjeet Singh unfurled the national flag. He paid tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters and reminisced the patriotic fervour of Bhagat Singh.

Discussing Dr BR Ambedkar, the VC said, “Progressive and liberal education provided Dr Ambedkar theoretical framework to analyse social, political and economic conditions of India. Dr Ambedkar incorporated the best principles from the constitutions of 10 nations, including France, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Ireland and Russia,” he said.

Patiala Locomotive Works holds cultural programme

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW).

Ashok Kumar, principal chief administrative officer unfurled the national flag followed by a cultural programme presented by PLW cultural team and children of KV-2 school.

The PLW also organised a stall of khadi items. Ashok Kumar lauded the performance of PLW employees and said the unit had reached the highest ever production figures of Rs 2,258 crore during the first nine months of the current financial year. He said PLW manufactured 25 new WAP7 electric locos, 105 WAG9HC electric loco, 53 DETC, 46 motorised bogies and 209 motorized wheel sets from April 2022 to December 2022.

PSTCL gives away awards

Vinod Bansal, director finance and commerce-cum-administration, PSTCL, unfurled the national flag. He shared the importance of the day and described the achievements of PSTCL including automation of grids, SMAST Scheme in SLDC, centralised payment system, e-office implementation, successful recruitment of 600 officers in various cadres and others.

The chief guest also gave away awards of best managed grid substation, best managed transmission line, best green substation and best employees of PSTCL. Special children from Society for Welfare of the Handicapped, employees of PSTCL and their families attended the ceremony.

Tricolour unfurled at PPS

The Republic Day was celebrated at Punjab Public School, Nabha. Headmaster DC Sharma unfurled the Tricolour and inspected the guard of honour. Sharma emphasised the importance of practising core values enshrined in the Constitution.

Police DAV Public School organises quiz

Police DAV Public School organised a special assembly on the occasion. Students discussed the benefits of reading newspapers daily, sharing ideas, participating in different activities, and others. The school also organised a quiz on the occasion along with “Pariksha Pe Charcha” session for Class IX to XII students.

Law varsity holds event

University Vice-Chancellor GS Bajpai unfurled the national flag which was followed by singing the National Anthem. He highlighted the significance of the Constitution and stated that Indians were fortunate to have one of the largest constitution of the world. He emphasised that knowledge and awareness regarding the fundamental rights and duties was significant to prevent injustice.

PSPCL chief inspects guard of honour

The Director General of PSPCL, Parmjeet Singh, unfurled the national flag at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited headquarters. He also inspected the guard of honour by a team of Vigilance and security wing of PSPCL. He said the real tribute to the freedom fighters would be to perform duties honestly and with utmost sincerity.

