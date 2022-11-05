Research pact signed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

Punjabi University has signed a research based consultancy project with a leading agribusiness group, Godrej Agrovet, Mumbai. The agreement was signed by university Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind and NK Rajavelu, CEO, Godrej Agrovet - Crop Protection Business Division.

A university official said the agreement was signed to elucidate the protection potential of one of the company’s agro-products named ‘double’. “The product is a plant-based steroid hormone, brassinosteroid (BR), which is produced synthetically.

The project has initially been signed for two years to explore the growth and development potential of ‘double’ on three crops: paddy, soyabean and tomato.

Godrej Agrovet Limited has been selling ‘double’ for the last 30-35 years and is well known for enhancing the flowering and seed production in many horticulture crops.

Geetika Sirhindi, Professor of Plant Physiology at the Department of Botany, has been appointed as the Principal Investigator for the project.