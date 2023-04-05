Research scholar develops tool for accurate identification of rice varieties

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

A research scholar from Punjabi University has developed a software tool for accurate identification of rice varieties through digital imaging.

The research was carried out by PhD researcher Komal Sharma under the supervision of Ganesh Kumar Sethi, assistant professor, Multani Mal Modi College, and Rajesh Kumar Bawa at the Department of Computer Science on the campus.

The university said the researcher developed a web-based tool named ARVIS (Automatic rice variety identification system), which was capable of identifying and classifying the varieties of rice through digital imaging.