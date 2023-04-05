Research scholar develops tool for accurate identification of rice varieties

Patiala, April 4
A research scholar from Punjabi University has developed a software tool for accurate identification of rice varieties through digital imaging.
The research was carried out by PhD researcher Komal Sharma under the supervision of Ganesh Kumar Sethi, assistant professor, Multani Mal Modi College, and Rajesh Kumar Bawa at the Department of Computer Science on the campus.
The university said the researcher developed a web-based tool named ARVIS (Automatic rice variety identification system), which was capable of identifying and classifying the varieties of rice through digital imaging.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...