Residents bear brunt of employees’ protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

Employees of various departments under the banner of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) formed a human chain and raised slogans against the state regime. They blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for “backtracking” on its promises made prior to the elections. The employees demanded the filling of vacant posts, the release of DA instalments, the scrapping of the National Pension System and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The city residents continued to be at the receiving end as the employees carried out a march and stalled traffic near the Thapar University chowk. It led to traffic jams on all roads leading to the roundabout. The traffic police diverted vehicles in order to avoid a snarl-up.

A commuter complained that after lighting the effigy, the protesting employees did not put out the fire, which posed a risk to vehicles. People visiting the Mini-Secretariat also complained about the delay in the issuance of sale deeds and vehicle registration. A few residents had to return dejected from government offices as no one was present to address their grievances.

#Bhagwant Mann