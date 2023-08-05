Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 4

Residents have raised objections to the construction of a public toilet at a park in Model Town by the local municipal corporation (MC).

Claiming that the act was akin to encroachment of public places, they submitted a memorandum at the office of the MC Commissioner demanding immediate stopping of the construction work.

Sukhjeet Singh, an area resident, said an NGO, Society for Environment, maintained Air Commander Mehar Singh Park. “We have a registered association that maintains the park. We have been taking care of it by spending money from our own pockets for the past several years. However, the MC, in order to facilitate the nearby marketplace, today started construction of a public toilet at the park.”

Residents said the park was spread over 2.5 acres. “In fact, the MC has not provided any grant for the maintenance of the park or to pay the watchman,” they said.

Area resident Hazoor Singh (98) said, “I had purchased a plot and constructed a house as the site was opposite a park. Now, the MC wants to build a public toilet nearby.”

Area residents said the MC officials did not even consult them before starting the work.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have started construction of eight public toilets in the city. We will carry out further construction after consulting the area residents.”