Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Dumping and burning of garbage near Chhoti Nadi

The failure of the Patiala Municipal Corporation to manage the city’s garbage as per norms has left residents of various colonies adjoining the Chhoti Nadi threatened with health issues, including chest congestion and breathing diseases.

The residents have already complained about the issue to the authorities concerned in the past and held protests against the dumping of waste.

However, there has been no respite from the activities of the local governing body for the past six months.

Inhabitants of over 20 colonies, including Sanjay Colony, Sanauri Adda, New Mahindra Colony, Pathak Vihar Colony, Sheesh Mahal Colony, government quarters near Government Mohindra College, Kesar Bagh and near Samania Gate, are adversely affected by the foul smell emanating from the dump and regular and undeterred burning of garbage, which is being done in blatant violation of disposal norms.

Nachhattar Singh Nolakha of Pradhan Nishkam Sewa Club said: “Workers of the Municipal Corporation have strewn the freshly-produced waste in the city adjacent to our colonies. This is directly impacting us and making our lives difficult.”

“The residents of the colonies cannot even breathe properly due to the foul smell emanating from the waste. We are now threatened with problems of chest congestion, asthma and other breathing problems.”

Residents pointed out that the employees of the Municipal Corporation have been dumping the waste at the site for over six months.

“We have submitted repeated complaints to the officials against the dumping. Some residents also held protests due to the problems they were faced with, but MC officials seem oblivious to our concerns,” Pritpal Singh, a resident, said.

The affected residents again submitted a memorandum to the office of Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal on Monday.

One of them said: “The MC has ignored the guidelines of the Swachhta Abhiyan. By allowing dumping of garbage waste in areas adjoining our houses, the civic body is playing havoc with our lives. We demand that the waste strewn at the site be lifted at the earliest.”

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal could not be contacted for a comment.

