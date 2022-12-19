Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 18

City residents have been commuting without a regular public transport system in the city for years. The lack of a city-based public transport system not only increases traffic woes for the commuters due to an increase in vehicular traffic, but also inadvertently promotes the use of outdated diesel-based three-wheelers, drivers of which charge passengers hefty amounts for small distances.

The city is a regular witness to traffic jams at prominent places including Leela Bhawan Chowk, Fountain Chowk, Bus Stand Chowk, the Khanda chowk, in Tripuri, at the AC Market and other places.

Marketplaces in the city, including the Bhupindra road market, the markets around Fountain Chowk, YPS School, Tripuri, Dharampura Bazaar, Adalat Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Guru Nanak Nagar Market lack enough space for the parking of vehicles. “The areas still remain jam-packed with vehicles, prominently cars that block the already congested roads throughout the day,” a resident said.

Another resident said, “One does not get any public transport system to commute from one bazaar in the city to another, which might be at a distance of a few kilometres. People have to use their vehicles to commute and this increases traffic. As the bazaars lack enough parking space, the vehicles are parked on roads and lead to snarl-ups.”

Residents said the city is in dire need of a public transport system. “The government should run buses for the public to commute within the city. A government-run regular bus service starting from the bus stand can benefit students going to universities, coaching centres and other places. This will drastically reduce the unwanted traffic on the roads.”

Residents also complained that drivers of the outdated diesel-based three-wheelers charged them hefty amounts. “The drivers charge Rs 10 for a mere one to two km distance. The menace can be tackled with the help of a public transport system,” a resident said.

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We are working to provide a proper city-based transportation system.” He said he visited the Khaddar Bhandar chowk and Kotwali chowk with PDA officials to study the viability of the system.