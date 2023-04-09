Residents protest garbage along roadside

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8

Residents of Ward No. 22 of Sirhind Municipal Council (MC) led by the councillor protested against the administration, demanding removal of the roadside garbage, as it not only leads to foul smell, but also inconveniences the people. The residents raised slogans against MC officials and the government.

Addressing the media, councillor Baisakhi Ram said heaps of garbage had piled up on the roadside and the passersby and residents have to face great difficulty. Foul smell emanating from the dump adds to their woes. He said there is a government school at a distance of about 100 metres from the pile of garbage and children have to pass through it. The dump could also lead to spread of diseases among the schoolchildren and residents, he added. The councillor said the situation becomes even worse when it rains.

The residents said they had been regularly approaching the council officials urging them to remove the garbage, but to no avail. Therefore they were forced to protest. They demanded immediate removal of garbage pile along the roadside of the village.

MC president Ashok Sood said he was aware of the problem and had already directed the staff to clear the garbage. It would be cleared soon, he said.