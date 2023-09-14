Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

Residents have raised concerns over the Municipal Corporation’s move to widen a chowk adjacent to a school on the Upper Mall Road here.

The residents said the city was already facing traffic congestion, as such the widening of the chowk would only aggravate the problem.

Move aimed at curbing mishaps: MC officials MC officials said the chowk would have a diameter of 30 metre, which will rather slow down the speed of the traffic, thus help prevent accidents.

The MC is spending Rs 8 lakh on the reconstruction of the chowk. The work, being carried out with the grants provided by the CM’s office, started over a week ago and is to be completed by September-end.

An effort to mitigate traffic problem: MLA The area does not have a traffic light point. Vehicles ply on the road at high speed and there have been numerous accidents in the past. In fact, we have made an effort to mitigate the traffic issue at the site.

The residents said, “There is already traffic congestion on city roads due to the corporation’s failure to rehabilitate street vendors. As such, the city is regularly witnessing jams. The MC should not widen the chowk.”

They pointed out that the chowk was adjacent to a private school and a car repair market. “The school does not allow students’ parents to enter its premises while dropping and picking them. They have to park their vehicles in two rows on the road outside the school, which hinders the traffic flow in the area. Also, numerous cars brought for repairs can be seen parked in the area at all times,” they said.

The MC should either desist from widening of the chowk or provide a proper solution to traffic congestion in the area, they added.

Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said the office had not yet received any complaints regarding the widening of the chowk. He said, “We will consider all complaints received with regard to the matter.”

Officials in the MC said the chowk would have a diameter of 30 metre, which will rather slow down the speed of the traffic, thus help prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli said the administration had taken the consent of the traffic police in order to carry out the new construction. He said the area had been an accident-prone spot. “The area does not have a traffic light point. Vehicles ply on the road at high speeds and there have been numerous accidents in the past. In fact, we have made an effort to mitigate the traffic issue at the site.”