Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Karam Prakash
Patiala, November 8
With a rise in stubble-burning incidents, the air quality in the district has worsened, resulting in an exacerbation of health problems. A thick blanket of smog has enveloped the district.
The Health Department said there had been an increase in the number of patients with health problems such as burning eyes, sore throat and breathlessness, caused by polluted air.
The air quality in Patiala today hit the ‘poor’ category as the air quality index stood at 252.
Situation worsens in the evening, lament residents. Amrinder Singh, a city resident, said, “I felt irritation in my eyes while I was returning from work last night. I had difficulty in breathing too. The situation is getting worse by the day.”
Dr RPS Sibia, head of the Medicine Department, Government Medical College, said, “Patients have started complaining of aggravated breathlessness, especially in the evenings. High-risk groups such as asthma patients and elderly persons should avoid outings in early mornings and late evenings.”
He said people should cover their faces with a wet cloth or a mask to minimise the harmful effects of smog. “People should wash their eyes regularly to minimise any burning sensation,” said Dr Sibia.
Health experts said polluted air might cause or aggravate health problems such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and other respiratory problems.
Dr Hitesh Gour, pulmonology consultant, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Stubble burning is causing serious health problems to people of different age groups. There is a surge in the number of patients coming to OPDs with complaints of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”
He said people suffering from asthma must pay special attention to their health and must carry inhalers at all times.
Immediate remedies
At individual level
- Wear cloth masks
- Use air filters
At administrative level
- Avoid sweeping
- Sprinkle water on dust-prone roads before peak traffic hours
- Do not burn waste in open
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...