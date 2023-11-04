Restrictions on festive fireworks

Our Correspondent

Patiala, November 3

ADC Anuprita Johal has stated that as per the SC directions, green fireworks can be used on Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas and the New Year within the prescribed time frame.

She said on Diwali, fireworks can be used from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Gurpurab, from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm, for Christmas, 11.55 pm to 12.30 am and similarly for the New Year, from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. — TNS

Extension of work hours opposed

Mohali:Members of labour organisations today staged a protest outside the Kirat Bhawan to call for the scrapping of the Punjab Government notification on extending the work hours of industrial workers from eight to 12 hours. The protesters also pressed for other demands, such as a monthly salary of Rs 26,000.

