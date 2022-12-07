Resumption of live telecast from Kali temple in Patiala sought

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

Residents today held a protest against the district administration, demanding the resumption of the live telecast of the religious programme from the Kali Mata temple. The temple is managed by the district administration.

The residents read Hanuman Chalisa outside the Hanuman temple as a mark of protest. A protester said, “City residents and many people from far flung areas had been watching the programme that was telecast live on a private television channel. But the telecast was put on halt months ago.”

Hindu leaders in the city said they met political leaders and administrative officials in the district over the matter. Sutantar Sahi, one of the protesters said, “We blocked the Patiala-Rajpura road as a mark of protest. We sat on the road and did a path of Hanuman Chalisa to pressurise the administration to resume the telecast as per the demands of the devotees.”

The protesters said they will intensify the protest if their demands are not met at the earliest.