Revised trade licence fee yet to be notified

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, has failed to notify revised rates of the trade licence fees passed by the MC in 2020. Running short of funds, the MC has also been unsuccessful to identify various businesses being run without the licences and submission of licence fees which is mandatory for all businesses.

As per the MC’s response to an RTI application, the trade licence fees was revised by the MC as per its decision taken in August 2020. But, till date a notification of its implementation is not available with the office.

According to the new rates, the proposed yearly licence fees as per the revised rate list is Rs 5000 for banking and Rs 2000 for cinema, photography, film and shooting services.

Those with insider perspective said, “The MC had passed the revised rates in 2020. But till date, the rates have not been implemented. The lack of implementation is leading to loss for the MC which is already reeling under the shortage of funds.”

They said, “In fact, many businesses are being run in the city without requisite permissions, sanction of trade licences and subsequent licence fee.”

Another official said, “The MC should notify the revised rates and collect the requisite charges from business owners.”

The MC officials said they would look into the matter.