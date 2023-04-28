RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

The Legal Aid Clinic, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), in collaboration with the Power House Youth Club and Youth Federation of India, conducted a menstrual hygiene drive in Jassowal village.

Around 50 women from the village were educated about maintaining good health and hygiene during menstruation. Additionally, women were given menstrual hygiene kits which included sanitary pads, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, and almond oil.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also joined the volunteers during the distribution of the kits to the women.

Another unique initiative, 'Ecobricks', was also launched by the RGNUL Pro Bono Club. 'Ecobricks' is a project that aims at fighting plastic pollution and enabling skill development in rural masses. The project is being led by Dr Abhinandan Bassi, Assistant Professor of Law, RGNUL, and Sunidhi Kashyap, a second year BA LLB (Honours) student at the university.

"An Ecobrick is a plastic bottle filled with dry plastic waste. It is entirely made out of plastic. Once the bottle is filled with plastic waste till the top, the bottle can be used as a building block. Ecobricks can be used to make furniture, walls, bookshelves and other such things. The project aspires to impart skill-related knowledge to the rural children and also helping build sustainable communities," Bassi said, adding that pollution of all kinds needed immediate attention and it was high time that villagers were approached and awareness was created among the rural people.

Earlier the DC had encouraged the students to promote community development through community education. She motivated the students to develop problem-solving skills to conquer diverse challenges facing the society. She was also appreciative of the volunteer work undertaken by the RGNUL Legal Aid Clinic.

The founders of Power House Youth Club and Youth Federation India, Parminder Bhalwaan, Rupinder and Jatinder Grewal extended their support in organising the drive.

Student volunteers for the drive were Niyati Jain, Pramati Chatta, Aviral Pathak, Divyanshu Ganesh, Pranav Aggarwal, Sunidhi Kashyap, Khyatee Ahuja, Advika Singh, Kartikey Shukla, Harpratap Singh, Gurmander Singh and Satyanshu Singh.