RGNUL holds lecture

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

The Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) on Tuesday organised a guest lecture on the theme ‘Careers in International Law and Diplomacy’.

Vikram Raghavan, an alumnus of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, and New York University School of Law, delivered a lecture on the occasion.

Raghavan dwelt on the success stories of his batchmates and other NLU graduates, who currently hold much-coveted jobs in the international law arena, including in international courts and tribunals, international law firms, and other international organisations. He also explained how students can prepare for opportunities in the arena of international law.

