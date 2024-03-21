RGNUL organises regional workshop

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) organised a regional workshop on competition law and policy in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The workshop was a critique of the recent amendments to competition law and a discourse on the interplay between antitrust and sustainability practice.

The workshop unfolded with an introduction to the regulatory landscape of competition law by Prof Anand Pawar, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL.

The panelists shared their expertise during the workshop.

