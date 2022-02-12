Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints

Patiala, February 11
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) today released a handbook on drafting, pleading and conveyancing published by Central Law Publication, Allahabad. The book that explains about conveyancing and drafting of complaints has been written by one of the university’s guest faculty.
The book titled ‘A Handbook on Pleadings, Drafting and Conveyancing’ was released by university VC Prof GS Bajpai.
The university’s guest faculty member advocate Gurjit Singh said the book had three parts— Pleadings in civil cases, drafting criminal complaints and conveyance (the process of transfer of properties). “It also contains information about drafting of appeals, revision in civil cases and appeals, revision in criminal cases. The pleadings before the high courts and the Supreme Court of India have also been covered in the book. ” he said. —
