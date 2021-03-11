Patiala's RGNUL reports 61 new cases, tally reaches 122

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) today reported 61 new Covid-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 122. District health officials said the situation was under control as most students did not have severe symptoms.

The Health Department had collected 550 samples of Covid-19 from the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), of which they said 61 were found positive. District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet said, “The Covid-19 sampling process on the campus has come to completion. Most of those found positive are in good health and do not show major symptoms. A few others who show symptoms of Covid-19 are under treatment. Health officials said a total of 63 cases of Covid-19 had been reported from the entire district, of which two are from the city. Another 695 samples were collected from the city.

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law has allowed students with negative Covid-19 reports to head home. The university has also postponed the end-semester examinations.