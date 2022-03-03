RGNUL student participates in cyclothon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

NCC cadet from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) participated in Atulya Ganga Cyclothon 2022. The cyclothon, an initiative of military veterans, is the country’s biggest cycle campaign for rejuvenation of Ganga. University NCC cadet Dikhshant Johar is participating, along with 1,000 ex-servicemen, in the event which is being undertaken from Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in Bengal from March 2 to April 2, RGNUL officials on Wednesday said.