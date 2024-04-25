RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Jai Shankar Singh held an interactive session with the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The session witnessed the participation of students as well as faculty members. The event started with the felicitation of Professor Singh by Prof Anand Pawar.

During his address, the VC stressed resilience in the face of adversity by transforming challenges into opportunities. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for students to utilise the Indian public education sector for pursuing higher studies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajiv Gandhi