RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Patiala, April 24
Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Jai Shankar Singh held an interactive session with the undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The session witnessed the participation of students as well as faculty members. The event started with the felicitation of Professor Singh by Prof Anand Pawar.
During his address, the VC stressed resilience in the face of adversity by transforming challenges into opportunities. Furthermore, he highlighted the need for students to utilise the Indian public education sector for pursuing higher studies.
