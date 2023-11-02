Riar appointed media convener of state Youth Congress

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

Mansimrat Singh Riar has been appointed as the media convener of the Punjab Youth Congress. Riar is a close confidante of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and an active participant in the party events in the Sanaur constituency.

Riar said the Punjab Youth Congress was an organisation in which everyone got an equal opportunity and could reach places through hard work and merit. He said he had always performed his duty with integrity and would shoulder the new responsibility the same way.

