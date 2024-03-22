Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Our Correspodent
Fatehgarh Sahib, March 21
The BJP suffered a jolt in Fatehgarh Sahib as Surjit Singh Sahi, president of the Rice Millers Association, resigned from the BJP party along with members of the association to join the AAP. Fatehgarh Sahib AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh, MLA Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai and a senior leader of the AAP, Pardeep Malhotra, welcomed him to the party during a function held at the Malhotra’s residence in Sirhind today.
Sahi said he was upset with the BJP as the Union Government did not implement the already conceded demands of the farmers, adding that he was against the use of brutal force against the peacefully protesting farmers. Sahi added that he was impressed with CM Bhagwant Mann and the public-oriented schemes initiated by the Punjab Government, such as 300 units of free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics and the positive changes in the education and health sectors.
