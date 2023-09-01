 Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’ : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Officials reluctant due to lack of experts & funds, outside ‘pressure’

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’


Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 31

Years after it banned all copies in March 2019, Punjabi University, Patiala, is yet to make any headway in carrying out correction and reprinting work of the encyclopedia of Sikh literature – Mahan Kosh.

Sources said it seemed that scarcity of experts, paucity of funds, undue interference of outsiders and the university’s reluctance to restart the work had virtually shelved the project.

Gurshabad Ratnakar Mahan Kosh was compiled by Sikh scholar, writer Kahan Singh Nabha, whose 162nd birth anniversary falls on August 30. It is the first dictionary of Sikh scripture and books on Sikh religion, and remains a unique reference document 96 years after it was compiled for the first time. It took 14 years to compile the first edition, which was published in 1927.

But its publication by Punjabi University hit a roadblock after glaring mistakes found in its edition forced the university to ban it and destroy all its copies in March 2019. Despite assurances, the work has never been initiated since.

Insiders said the university did not make any efforts to restart the work. “They are supposed to involve experts, but are reluctant since the matter could again attract a controversy,” an official privy to the matter said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind said it was facing hiccups in the form of interference by other organisations and people. “The university will have to form a team of experts. It is tedious work. In fact, in case we restart the work, various offices contact and pressurise us to make them a part of the process. This is despite the fact that Mahan Kosh is not a religious book, but is treated as such.”

He added, “Encyclopedias keep on getting updated. But the publication of Mahan Kosh has now become a sensitive issue.”

The publication has also been affected due to scarcity of experts and paucity of funds. “We need experts from the collective fields of English, Punjabi and Gurbani,” a university functionary pointed out and said, “Already, the university is facing shortage of funds.”

Tough job

We have to form a team of experts. It is tedious work. Several parties contact us and pressurise us to make them part of the process even as Mahan Kosh is not a religious book. — Prof Arvind, Vice Chancellor

#Punjabi University Patiala #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

5
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

6
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

9
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...

Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted

Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics

Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics

Fans shower love and wish ‘Gadar 2’ actor’s mother


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today

Judges meet inmates