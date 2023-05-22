Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 21

A marathon was organised to mark the Road Safety Week here today. The marathon, flagged off by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai and Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, started from the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College. Approximately 200 boys and girls participated in the race.

The MLA said travelling had become a matter of concern these days as the chances of accidents were increasing due to an increase in traffic and disobedience of traffic rules. He said in the present time, more deaths were being reported due to accidents than natural deaths, which is a matter of great concern. He said the state government has initiated various steps to educate drivers as well as to create awareness about traffic rules by organising seminars.

The DC said the marathon was organised to create awareness about traffic rules. She said besides this, seminars and poster-making competitions were also conducted in various schools to spread awareness.

District Sports Officer Rahul Deep Singh said among the boys, Nayan Preet bagged the first position, Sagar stood second and Shanvi won the third position in the marathon. Among the girls, Vaishali stood first, Gaganjot Kaur bagged the second place and Mahi Manjot Kaur the third position. The winners were awarded with medals.