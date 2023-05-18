Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 17

Business at commercial complexes in the city’s Chhoti Baradari area is affected due to the regular parking of vehicles on the roads and roadsides by dealers at the car bazaar.

The car bazaar has become a matter of concern for business owners, office-goers, students and others visiting the area.

The Chhoti Baradari area houses a slew of businesses ranging from hotels, eating joints, immigration offices, coaching institutes and others. For long, those visiting the offices have continuously been affected by the car bazaar due to illegal encroachments on the roads and roadsides throughout the day.

Office-goers said the car bazaar in the area has become a menace. Most car dealers own a small shop in the area, but they park their vehicles all across the length and breadth of the roads, which create traffic bottlenecks all day long.

Anand Kumar Jain, owner of a commercial complex in the Chhoti Baradari area, said, “The car bazaar should be shifted from here as it is constantly creating bottlenecks and inconvenience for the office-goers and others. Action should be taken against the car bazaar. Everyone in the area is affected due to the illegal and haphazard parking of the vehicles. Some dealers park over 20 cars on the roads.”

Another business owner and member of the Chhoti Baradari Residents’ Welfare Association said the car bazaar affects businesses in the area.

“People are not able to reach their offices due to the illegal parking of vehicles by car dealers in the area. The dealers argue if we ask them to make room for the vehicles of the customers and others. The corporation and traffic police should ensure that the dealers do not encroach on the public roads and roadsides,” he said.

Meanwhile, a car dealer said, “We are forced to park the cars in the open as we lack enough space. Some members of the Chhoti Baradari Association have given their shops to the car dealers on rent.”

Officials of the Municipal Corporation were unavailable for comments.