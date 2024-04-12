Robbers target SBI service centre at Bassi Pathana

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 11

Two unidentified masked robbers targeted the customer service centre of the State Bank of India at Bassi Pathana town today; however, they failed to loot cash because of the presence of mind of the owner, Aarti. They escaped with three mobile phones, one from the owner and two from her minor daughters, which they robbed at gunpoint.

The police said two masked robbers entered the customer service centre, and at that time, the owner, Aarti, and her two daughters were present. Aarti said the masked robbers entered the centre with a knife and pistol, adding that they closed both the gates of the service centre. She said one of the robbers put a knife to her daughter’s neck and threatened to kill her if Aarti did not hand over cash to them. Aarti said she threw the keys of the counter under the counter and told them that keys were with her husband and that she would have to call him for them. Aarti said that when she tried to call, the robbers snatched her cell phone, took away two other cell phones, and escaped.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib #State Bank of India SBI